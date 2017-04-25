Galaxy Note 8 render imagines a phone better-looking than the Galaxy S8

Samsung seems to have restored much of its reputation following the Note 7 overheating debacle of last year, with the new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ proving a hit with consumers and introducing a seriously impressive new design.

But the real test will come with this year's Galaxy Note 8, which the company has already confirmed will be arriving later in 2017.

At this point, details are scarce, but there's been the odd leak here and there, with rumours pointing towards a possible dual-camera setup for the phablet.

Now, following the Galaxy S8's debut, graphic designer Muhsin M. Belaal Auckburaully, along with YouTube channel DBS Designing, has published new concept designs for the Note 8 that build on the stellar design of the S8 to create what might be an even sleeker-looking design.

The bezels on this particular imagining of the phone are even smaller than those debuted on the Galaxy S8, but Auckburaully has added the Samsung logo to the bottom of the device.

Around the back, the designer has included the rumoured dual-lens setup for the camera, which was at one point, according to some purported images, set to appear on the Galaxy S8+.

It's unclear whether Samsung held off on adding the dual-camera to the S8+ to keep such a feature for the Note 8, but it seems like a real possibility that the phablet will come bearing two lenses on the rear.

The phone is also expected to arrive packing some top-end hardware, that will likely be an improvement on the Galaxy S8, including a screen resolution bump and possibly 6GB of RAM.

Whatever the case, the phone will likely run on the same Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 chipsets powering the new Galaxy S phones, and you can bet Samsung will be making a big deal out of any battery safety measures it's been working on.

Earlier this year, Samsung Mobile chief DJ Koh said that we would see a "better, safer and very innovative Note 8," though he declined to reveal any further details.

The phone will arrive later this year, probably around September/October, so stay tuned for the latest as the launch draws near.

Let us know what you think of the designs in the comments.