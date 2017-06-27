Galaxy Note 8 leak snubbed as ‘fake’ by top tech tipster

A supposed Galaxy Note 8 leak has been snubbed as a “fake” by one of the internet’s most trusted and prolific tech tipsters.

Earlier this week, an image purportedly depicting an official poster for Samsung’s next flagship smartphone – the Galaxy Note 8 – was posted to Slashleaks. The image, which was sourced to China’s Weibo social media site, depicted the phone from several angles, showcasing a new dual camera and a Galaxy S8-esque design.

Check it out:

But prominent leaker and Venture Beat journalist Evan Blass believes the image is little more than a hoax, dubbing it as a “fake” in a post to Twitter. Blass wrote: “You can tell this is fake because the official branding is Note8, with no space between the ‘Note’ & the ‘8’. (Also, the lens setup’s wrong).”

The first point Blass is making is that Samsung typically pairs the word ‘Note’ and the model number together without a space in its marketing materials. In this case, the two are separated, which suggests the shot may be faked. However, don’t forget that all companies – Samsung included – are prone to typos in marketing materials, so this doesn’t necessarily mark it as a fake.

Blass’ second point was clarified in a follow-up tweet that suggests the Galaxy Note 8 dual camera will actually be horizontal, rather than vertical as is depicted in the leak.

Unfortunately, it’s impossible to verify these China-sourced leaks, and while Blass has a solid track record, we’d recommend taking due caution when it comes to any pre-launch rumour. We won’t know the real truth until Samsung makes an official announcement.

The good news is that Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 8 as soon as August. The handset is tipped to feature a dual camera, a Galaxy S8-style Infinity Display, and either a Snapdragon 835 chip, or a modified version of the processor with a higher clock-rate.

What would you like to see from the Galaxy Note 8? Let us know in the comments.