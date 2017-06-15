Galaxy Note 8 leak reveals web browsing performance

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 appears to have been spotted in the wild, after a browser benchmarking site seems to have been used for a phone bearing a familiar model number.

HTML5test, a web application designed to test browser capability, has records of being used to test the web browsing performance of a device with the official model number of SM-N950F. Or, in other words, what seems to be the Galaxy Note 8.

Thought to be destined for a proper reveal in September at IFA 2017, the device has seemingly been spotted running Android 7.1.1 and the Samsung Internet 5.2 web browser.

It is likely that Samsung are simply testing the phablet's performance ahead, in which the Note 8 was awarded 488 out of a total 555.

The upcoming phablet is expected to share its design language with that of its smaller siblings, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

The Galaxy Note 8 is rumoured to also inherit design cues from the S8 and S8 Plus. The popularity surrounding the 'Infinity Display' means that that's unlikely to be scrapped, but it is thought the panel size will increase from 5.7 to 6.2 inches along with a resolution bump.

Related: Best phablets

Are you looking forward to picking up the Galaxy Note 8? Tell us more in the comments below.