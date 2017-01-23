Galaxy Note 8 is happening and Samsung says it’ll be better and safer

Following the fiery furore over the Galaxy Note 7, some observers questioned whether Samsung would discontinue its popular phablet series.

Today, the Korean firm confirmed otherwise.

Following its press conference where it explained the issues that caused the Note 7 to catch fire, Samsung Mobile chief DJ Koh said a Note 8 will arrive later this year.

Furthermore, Koh told CNET, it will be “better, safer and very innovative Note 8.”

Koh said the company did not want to abandon the local Galaxy Note following and seemed convinced those folks would be willing to give Samsung another chance.

"We found through the investigative process, we knew there are lots and lots of loyal Note customers," he said.

Whether those who do not have an unwavering loyalty to the Note series can be convinced to buy another Note device remains to be seen.

Earlier on Monday, Samsung offered full disclosure on its problems with the Note 7 batteries responsible for the recall.

The firm confirmed two separate issues with batteries caused it to become a fire risk.

Perhaps the Galaxy S8 will tell us whether Samsung can return to form? Will you be open to the Note 8? Share your thoughts below.