Galaxy Note 8 dual camera to offer ‘better image quality’ than rivals – report

The upcoming Galaxy Note 8 smartphone's long-rumoured dual camera module could trump rival offerings, if a new report is to be believed.

Over the past year, we’ve seen several phone makers opt for dual-camera designs on their flagship smartphones. There was Apple with the iPhone 7 Plus, followed by the LG G6 and Huawei P10, and most recently the Honor 9 and OnePlus 5. Samsung, meanwhile, stuck with a single rear-facing camera on this year’s Galaxy S8, leaving many questioning when we’d see the company jump to a dual-camera system.

Most rumours to date have suggested Samsung will make the Galaxy Note 8 its first flagship phone to feature a dual camera. And the good news is that the phone’s photography potential could outpace rival smartphones, according to an article published by specialist blog Sammobile.

Apple's iPhone 7 Plus dual camera module

The website, which has a generally solid track record for Samsung leaks, suggests that the Galaxy Note 8 dual camera will offer “better image quality and better background defocus than competing smartphones with similar dual-camera solutions”. The article cites an anonymous insider as the source for this information, which unfortunately makes it impossible for us to verify. As such, have your pinch of salt at the ready.

Samsung is said to be planning a dual 13-megapixel (RGB + Monochrome) arrangement with an f/2.0 lens and optical image stabilisation. This setup should make it possible to improve colour, sharpness, reduce noise, and offer substantially greater depth of field, compared to what we’ve seen from the already-impressed Galaxy S8 camera.

It’s expected that Samsung will announce the Galaxy Note 8 at some point in August or September, although details are neither clear nor official at these point.

What would you like to see from the Galaxy Note 8? Let us know in the comments.