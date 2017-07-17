Galaxy Note 8 August launch confirmed by top Samsung brass

The Galaxy Note 8's rumoured August launch date has seemingly been confirmed by Samsung's mobile boss, DJ Koh.

During a media appearance in Taiwan, Koh said that the Galaxy Note 8 would be revealed in August, according to a report by local news outfit ePrice (H/T SamMobile).

That chimes nicely with recent speculation that the device is set to be launched on August 23 at a special event in New York City, rather than being unveiled at IFA 2017 in September.

In the past, Samsung has debuted its new flagship phablet at the annual IFA trade show in Berlin, but lately, it has opted to stage a standalone Samsung Unpacked event instead.

Koh added that while the device would be announced in August, its global on-sale date wouldn't come until September, so it could well be that the IFA will still see the Note 8's official European launch.

There's a host of rumours surrounding Samsung's next flagship phablet, with expectation high as the South Korean electronics giant look to put the incendiary Note 7 debacle behind it.

Among other chit-chat, we're particularly excited about the prospect of the Galaxy S8's impressive 'Infinity Display' coming to the Note 8.

This feature could, in turn, lead to a larger display for the Note 8, with a screen of up to 6.4 inches being mooted in some quarters.

Stay tuned, as it looks like the Note 8 is now just weeks away from becoming official – and we'll continue to cover all the latest news as it happens.

Related: Best phablets

Waiting for the Galaxy Note 8, or has another phablet tickled your fancy? Let us know in the comments below.