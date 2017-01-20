Samsung’s investigation into the Galaxy Note 7 battery issues that caused a disastrous recall will reveal multiple issues, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Samsung has arranged a press conference for January 23 where it will explain conclusions found by “several months of comprehensive investigations.”

However, the WSJ claims to have obtained the report and has dumped the findings before Samsung has a chance.

The report claimed the initial batch the batteries were “irregularly sized,” which caused some of them to overheat and catch fire.

After the initial recall, the phones with Samsung-made batteries also contained a “manufacturing defect” that led to further issues once the phones were replaced.

That, of course, would explain by why the switch in batteries failed to halt the problem and why Samsung ended up having to fully recall the handset.

At its press conference on Monday, Samsung plans to relay the “new measures” it has put in place to ensure there’ll be no repeat performance when the Galaxy S8 or Note 8 rolls around.

The company will be desperately hoping its announcement can regain the trust of consumers.

The event will be live streamed at 1am GMT on Monday.

