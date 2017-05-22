Samsung seems to be gearing up to release an updated 2017 version of its mid-range Galaxy J7 phone, at least if leaked press renders are to be believed.

The 2017 J7 has a history of being leaked; the handset was first revealed when the device appeared on an import tracker at the start of the year.

Since then, the device has received both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certification from the Federal Communications Commission in the United States and now seems set to be released later this year.

The renders show a phone that keeps its mid-range look, with large bezels on the top and bottom of the device, which – after witnessing the Galaxy S8 – seem big enough for a 747 to land on.

The back of the device lacks that terribly placed fingerprint scanner, but takes its (arguably) unsightly antenna bands straight from the iPhone's playbook.

Here's the leak as shared on Twitter by generally reliable mobile tipster Roland Quandt.

A supposed GFXBench test on the J7 recently revealed that the device will feature a 5.5-inch 720p display, a 1.6GHz processor, 3GB of RAM and a 7-megapixel rear camera.

That's the latest on the 2017 Galaxy J7 refresh, but stay tuned, as we're sure there will be plenty more leaks to come.

Related: Best cheap phones

Will you wait for the new Galaxy J7? Let us know in the comments.