Full Throttle Remastered revving onto PS4, PS Vita and PC next month

Classic adventure game Full Throttle is coming to PS4, PS Vita and PC on April 18 in remastered form, Double Fine Productions has announced.

First released by LucasArts way back in 1995, Full Throttle received critical acclaim alongside the likes of Grim Fandango, Day of the Tentacle and more as the defining adventure games of the era.

The upcoming remaster will feature all new hand-drawn, high resolution artwork alongside a fully remastered soundtrack. As was the case with Grim Fandango Remastered, you can switch back to the old visuals at the touch of a button on all platforms.

Full Throttle Remastered is currently available for pre-order on GOG.com for £10.99, although grabbing it ahead of release will save you 20 percent on the asking price.

Grim Fandango Remastered was a brilliant effort in bringing the classic to the modern era, and Full Throttle seems to follow a similarly passionate path. Fans of classic PC gaming will definitely want to check this out.

Will you be picking up Full Throttle Remastered next month. Let us know in the comments below.