FTC warns against fake Nintendo Switch emulators

The Nintendo Switch has proved incredibly popular, smashing previous Nintendo sales records in its first weekend and giving the company a much needed boost.

The hybrid console has sold out at most locations, and is still incredibly hard to buy, despite being on the market for nearly two months.

All of which has led to a rise in online ads for Nintendo Switch emulators that claim to be able to run Switch games on users' desktops.

Now, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over in the states has called out these ads as complete scams, warning users not to fall for the trick.

In a statement on the FTC website, the Commission says: "There is no legit Nintendo Switch emulator. It’s a scam."

The only place to play the latest Zelda is on the Switch itself

Those that download software claiming to be a Nintendo Switch emulator, risk installing apps that will ask users to pay to fix problems with their computer that aren't really there.

The FTC adds: "Other times, when you go to an emulator site, you get a link to a survey that you must complete to get a code to unlock the emulator. Again, the emulator doesn’t really exist.

"Don’t give personal information and don’t sign up for anything requiring your credit card information. You’re still not getting an emulator."

The Commission warns against downloading anything that claims to be a Switch emulator, completing any survey to unlock a so-called emulator, and updating your security software.

It also adds: "Play Nintendo Switch at your friend’s house until you’re able to buy the real one yourself."

Let us know if you've been scammed by the fake ads in the comments.