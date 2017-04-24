Friday The 13th slices our way later next month

Friday The 13th is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on May 26, Gun Media and Illfonic have announced.

Previously delayed to 2017 late last year, the kickstarter-funded survival horror title will be launching digitally for consoles and PC at the end of next month.

Multiplayer will be the only component available at first, with a solo campaign planned as a free update later this year. It’s currently pinned for the summer so players shouldn't have long to wait.

The 1v7 asymmetrical multiplayer experience has seven camp counsellors hiding away from a rampaging Jason Voorhees. You must either survive as the camp occupants or murder everyone as the iconic masked killer.

Friday The 13th comes with three maps at launch inspired by the series of classic films: Camp Crystal Lake, Higgins Haven and Packanack Lodge.

The latest trailer shows off the game’s aforementioned maps and some of Jason’s most brutal executions. It isn’t for the faint hearted, that’s for sure.

Are you a fan of the cult horror franchise? Let us know in the comments below.