Fresh LG G6 photo leak 'confirms' key design feature

It was only yesterday a report emerged that LG would be eschewing the removable battery design in favour of waterproofing on its upcoming LG G6.

CNET sources claimed the smartphone maker was opting for a design more akin to the Galaxy S and iPhone series after introducing a modular setup on last year's LG G5.

And now, a new image has emerged which seems to back up the non-removable battery claims in this week's report.

The photo comes via Korean site UnderKG, and appears to show the top of the upcoming smartphone, complete with a SIM tray and antenna lines.

There's no way to know for sure if the image is legit, but if it is, the presence of the removable SIM tray, usually a feature reserved for phones with non-removable batteries, seems to support the rumours of a non-modular design.

The antenna lines also heavily suggest the G6 will not have a removable back, again seemingly backing up claims of a non-removable battery.

LG has confirmed it will be using heat pipes in the phone to quickly conduct heat away from the core components, which could be another reason for the battery being non-removable.

While there's no way to know if the new image actually shows the G6, the phone in the photo looks like the handset in a photo 'leaked' earlier this week, which The Verge claimed was the first official photo of the phone (see above).

The G6 is expected to arrive at the end of February when MWC 2017 kicks off in Barcelona, though an exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

Rumoured specs include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 chip, Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat OS, and wireless charging.

Let us know what you think of the photo in the comments.