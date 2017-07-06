Samsung is widely expected to reveal its next flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 8, in the coming months. What can we look forward to when the new phablet breaks cover? A dual camera configuration, among other things, if the latest image leak is to be believed...

The image you see above was shared in a Facebook post by Vietnamese gadget blogger Tùng Hà. While we can't independently verify it at this time, it looks mighty convincing and closely resembles an official press render.

If accurate, the snap reveals that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a centrally positioned camera bump and – much to the annoyance of many Samsung fans, including Galaxy S8 owners – retain a rear fingerprint scanner.

The big news, though, is that the Note 8 might be Samsung's first device to feature a dual camera setup – while not confirmed, it's a no brainer for us, as this particular spec is increasingly expected of premium mobile devices.

Other recent rumours point to the Galaxy Note 8 coming in two storage models – one of which will be 128GB – and getting the same 'Infinity Display' found on the Galaxy S8.

Such a move, it's widely believed, would also see Samsung up the Note 8's screen resolution to QHD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) – last year's explosive Galaxy Note 7 'only' offered a QHD (2560 x 1440 pixel) screen.

When will we know for sure? Likely by September. If Samsung doesn't opt to out its latest phablet at the IFA trade show in Berlin, we'd expect it to stage a standalone event just before, so watch this space from early August.

What do you want to see from the Galaxy Note 8? Let us know in the comments below.