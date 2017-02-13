Free Splatoon 2 preview to hit Nintendo Switch next month

Early adopters of the upcoming Nintendo Switch console will have limited day-one playing options due to a meagre launch day games line-up.

Nintendo is already looking to rectify this, however, confirming a free Splatoon 2 preview will be available to all Switch owners shortly after launch.

Billed as a “Global Testfire,” the preview will give comprehensive access to the upcoming title, albeit within severely limited timeframes.

With the Switch to officially hit retailers’ shelves on March 3, Nintendo has confirmed that the Splatoon 2 preview will run later the same month, between Friday, March 24 and Sunday, March 26.

Game time will be limited to hour-long slots across the three days, however, kicking off with a 8pm to 8:59pm GMT session on March 24.

This will be followed up by further hour-long sessions that start at 4am, 12pm and 8pm on March 25, as well as 4am and 12pm slots on March 26.

As well as letting gamers get to grips with the full game prior to launch, the Splatoon 2 preview will also showcase the title’s new spectator mode and LAN play mode that will allow up to 10 docked systems to play on a single, wired LAN.

According to Ninty, “Local wireless play is perfect for your regular gaming get-togethers, but LAN Play is where it’s at when you want to organise a serious tournament event with your fellow players.”

Within the preview, those eager to try the paint-heavy game will be able to test four weapons, including revamped takes on the traditional Splat Roller and Splat Charger, as well as all new weapons including the Splat Dualies.

A full Splatoon 2 release date has yet to be confirmed.

Are you planning on snapping up a Switch on day one? Let us know in the comments.