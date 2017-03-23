Fossil announces massive new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch range

Fossil has announced a huge range of new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches and hybrid watches at Basselworld 2017.

The company revealed plans for more than 300 styles across 14 brands, including wearables for companies such as Armani, Diesel, Michael Kors, and it's own brand.

With AMOLED screens and Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processors, the new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches will debut across several brands.

The new Emporio Armani watch will arrive in September, before a Diesl offering around Christmas, while a Michael Kors smartwatch is also set to debut around the end of the year.

Each brand's watch will be given a special themed “micro-app,” and the watch styles will vary widely across the various companies.

Fossil will also introduce a pair of watches, the Q Venture and Q Explorist, featuring its own branding in autumn – both of which are said to be the firm's “slimmest” smartwatches yet.

Unfortunately, no details on mobile payments or cellular connectivity were announced at the Basselworld watch show, in Switzerland.

The company also announced a range of hybrid watches which will integrate smart technology into standard analog-style watches, powered by traditional coin cell batteries.

For example, the Michael Kors Gage hybrid watch will be capable of displaying notifications and tracking fitness, while retaining the look of a more traditional watch.

Fossil has confirmed the Diesel On smartwatch will be priced from $325 (about £260) when it hits stores in the US, but beyond that, there's no specific pricing or release details for the rest of its smartwatch offerings in 2017.

