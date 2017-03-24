Forza Motorsport 7: What we'd love to see

Although not officially announced, it’s incredibly likely that we’ll be seeing a new entry in the Forza Motorsport series this year. With a new entry every other year, and Forza Motorsport 6 launching in 2015, it’s almost certain the Turn 10 will once again grace the stage at Microsoft’s press conference at E3 2017 to show off another chapter of motoring beauty.

We’re huge fans of the Forza games at TrustedReviews, so we've put together a little wish list of what we’d love to see from the latest entry in the mainline series ahead of its unveiling.

We’ll be updating this page once the game is officially revealed with release date info, trailers and everything you need to know, so be sure to bookmark it.

Related: Xbox Scorpio vs PS4 Pro

Forza Motorsport 7 – at a glance

Forza Motorsport 7 release date: Unconfirmed – We expect September 2017

Platforms: Xbox One and Xbox Scorpio

Developer: Turn 10 Studios

Publisher: Microsoft

Forza Motorsport 7 release date – When is it coming out?

As it's not yet officially announced, there is no release date for Forza Motorsport 7. Previous launches have come in September, but with Xbox Scorpio launching this holiday season, we could see the release date tie in with this new console. After all, it’s likely Turn 10 will be one of the shining stars showing off the true graphical capabilities of this new machine.

Forza Motorsport 7 Wish list

1) Be the Scorpio’s golden child

Microsoft’s E3 press conference will be primarily focused on showing off the immense power of Project Scorpio. Being promoted by Microsoft as “the most powerful console ever built”, the company is going to want some games to really show off what it can do, and this is where Forza comes in.

Forza games have always been among the most graphically gorgeous console games on the market, taking full advantage of hardware to create breathtaking visuals at the very pinnacle of the racing genre. Forza Motorsport 7 is perfectly placed to be the beacon of Scorpio, showcasing the native 4K/HDR capabilities of the machine.

2) More intriguing Career Mode

At best, the career modes of the Forza Motorsport series can be describe as ‘mundane’. It’d be great if Turn 10 injected a bit of flavour and excitement around the races themselves.

Rather than moving through menus to select races, an actual story mode involving character progression, moving up the ranks and obtaining better cars would be much more engaging. Not everyone will agree here; motorsport purists are probably yelling at their screen right now, but a light-touch career mode (not full of cheesy dialogue) would still be welcome.

The Forza Horizon franchise has some of the most exciting racing the genre has seen thanks to it’s open world structure and sense of freedom. While this can’t be directly applied to Motorsport, it’d be nice to see something similar.

Career modes in racing games have always been tricky, but if anybody can nail it, it’s Turn 10.

3) Other racing disciplines

We’ve yet to see many race formats in Motorsport other than on tarmac. If Turn 10 could let us race off-road in some Rallycross events that’d be another great way to add variety to the game.

Rallycross driving is some of the most intricate and difficult driving there is, as anybody who’s played Dirt 4 or Dirt Rally will confirm. I’d love to see Turn 10 try its hand at the sport.

4) Scrap Mod Cards

While the Mod Card system introduced in Forza 6 was a nice idea in theory, it felt half-hearted and didn’t really fit the tone of the series as a whole. The system encouraged you to to make the game more difficult in return for a bigger reward, such as by increasing AI performance.

It added an arcade-y flavour to what is considered a racing simulator, and the impact of each individual card often varied between negligible and frustrating.

Related: Best Xbox One Games

Rather than include enforced modifiers from the start of the race, maybe include greater reward systems based on things that happen within the race itself. For instance, a player maintaining control despite poor tyres; safe driving earning greater cash thanks to the car’s condition; or maintaining position despite engine trouble.

It’s a better incentive for players to push towards more realistic difficulty settings rather than the card system.

5) Custom drivers

The ability to customise your driver to make them more of an actual presence would be a nice touch that we're yet to see from the series. It’d also fit in well with a Career mode if the outfit you design could be customised with sponsors that are unlocked as you progress, earning badges and decals for the car, too. That way, your outfit would seamlessly blend with Forza’s amazing livery design system.

What would you like to see from Forza Motorsport 7? Let us know in the comments!