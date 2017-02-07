Forget the trolls, Brits are the nicest people on the internet

Although it might be hard to believe at times, United Kingdom residents are the most respectful and civil when it comes to online interaction, according to new research from Microsoft.

Published on Internet Safety Day 2017, the Digital Civility Index put the UK comfortably at the top of the pile, ahead of Australia and the United States.

So how did we do it? Well, Microsoft surveyed people in 14 countries "gauging the attitudes and perceptions of teens about the state of digital civility today.”

Respondents were asked about their exposure to 17 online risks.

The respondents reported unwanted contact, mean treatment, trolling, unwanted sexts and online harassment as the top five risks.

Apparently, UK residents were exposed less often to these risks earning a Digital Civility Index Score of 45%, compared with the international average score of 65%.

However, according to the research, internet users in South Africa aren’t very nice at all, earning a DCI score of 78%.

In a blog post, Microsoft wrote: “People are establishing social norms online that include treating each other with respect and dignity, but there’s more that we can all do. We’d like to see digital civility – grounded in empathy – become a universal message and a common-sense behavior, so the internet can be a safe place for everyone to exchange ideas, learn, play and connect.”

Are you surprised by this research? Share your thoughts in the comments below.