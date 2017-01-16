Forget the Switch for a minute and check out this Xbox One S laptop

The Nintendo Switch isn’t the only home console to go portable in 2017. Thanks to the intuitive Ben Heck, there’s now a working Xbox One S laptop in the wild.

Posted to his YouTube channel earlier this month, Heck demonstrated how his torn-down Xbox One S was transformed into a portable laptop that’ll have console fans dreaming about what might have been.

According to Heck, the laptop came to be as he couldn’t be bothered to put the Xbox One S back together in its original form.

Instead he built a custom shell, shaved away some of the components that give the Xbox One S its bulk (i.e. the fan) and added an LCD screen via an HDMI output.

You can see his efforts below:

While there’s no plans for Heck to commercialize his hack (unlike many other variations we’ve seen from others in past years), obtaining one isn’t out of the realms of possibility.

Heck explains in detail how he put together the laptop, so if anyone’s feeling brave they can have a crack themselves.

Of course, a portable Xbox One S isn’t really a must given how the Xbox and Windows 10 platforms are becoming more closely aligned, including the ability to Cross Play.

Nonetheless, this is immensely cool.

Are you making a console purchase in 2017? Where will your loyalties lie?