Amazon is already trialling Prime Air drone deliveries to select customers in Cambridge, but it turns out the company is setting sights for its above-ground operations much, much higher.

In a memo sent to NASA and the US government by his Blue Origin space firm, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos calls for colonization of the moon, supported by ‘Amazon-style shipments.’

The deliveries of gear, food and equipment to the lunar surface by mid-2020 would help to create a “future human settlement” on the moon, the memo outlines.

In response to questions from The (Bezos-owned) Washington Post, the Amazon CEO said: “It is time for America to return to the Moon — this time to stay,”

“A permanently inhabited lunar settlement is a difficult and worthy objective. I sense a lot of people are excited about this.”

The 7-page white paper marked “proprietary and confidential” called for NASA and the Trump administration to back the Blue Origin plans to act as courier for future missions to the moon.

All in all, it has been a big week for the private space industry, which is growing in stature since NASA budget cuts during the Obama administration.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk confirmed his SpaceX company had taken a “substantial deposit” from two members of the public for a loop around the moon in its Dragon 2 craft next year.

