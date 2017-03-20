Forget Alexa, this ocarina-powered smart home is a Zelda fan’s dream

If you’re a devotee of The Legend of Zelda series, then there’s only one obscure musical instrument to satisfy your fandom - Link’s ocarina.

One fan of the series - perhaps bored after completing the Breath of the Wild on the Switch - has created a little magic of his own using the flute.

Rather than make it rain or effortlessly move between day and time, Allen Pan of the Sufficiently Advanced YouTube channel is using it to control his smart home.

By playing songs featured in the N64 classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time he can control his humidifier, turn up the heat, turn on the lights, call his missing phone, water the plants, hear the time and even unlock his car.

To do so, the aptly-named Mr Pan has fashioned an Amazon Echo-like hub from (what else?) a Raspberry Pi and a microphone.

He’s programmed the software to recognize the specific melodies of ‘Bolero of Fire’, ‘Sun’s Song’, and ’Song of Storms’, among other pieces of music from the game.

If it’s time to leave the house, playing the ‘Song of Healing’ reverts all adjusted tech to its previous state.

You can check out the ridiculously awesome amount of work required to make this function in the video (via Engadget) below.

Would you quit Alexa for a smart home controlled by an ocarina? Share your thoughts in the comments below.