Ford is retrofitting 800,000 cars with CarPlay and Android Auto

Ford has started the process of rolling out Android Auto and CarPlay to most of its 2016 vehicles.

Those equipped with the Sync 3 platform will begin to receive the smartphone-friendly tools via a simple software update.

This will give drivers the opportunity to switch out the stock infotainment system for Apple and Google's best efforts.

Whereas standalone Android Auto or CarPlay head units can set drivers back hundreds, this over-the-air update comes completely free of charge.

For Android users hoping to enable Android Auto, its just a case of performing the software update via USB or WiFi.

iPhone users hoping to add CarPlay functionality will need a visit to their dealer to update the USB hub (via TechCrunch).

The update, first announced more than a year ago, is a significant boon for owners of compatible Ford vehicles.

In many ways, the software update, which enable smartphone navigation, notifications and media applications to be synced to the dashboard, will feel like owning a new car.

It could also encourage drivers to stick with their 2016 model for a while longer, rather than upgrade to a newer car with built-in CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility.

Would you prefer Android Auto or CarPlay? Or are you happy with your car's infotainment system? Drop us a line in the comments below.