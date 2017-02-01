For Honor open beta kicks off next week

The For Honor open beta will take place from February 9 - 12 across PS4, Xbox One and PC, Ubisoft has confirmed.

Last week saw the closed beta occurring across all platforms. It seemed to receive quite a positive reception despite some unexpected server and balance issues.

Beyond that, it’ll be great to finally get our hands on the historical fighter in an open state before it launches later this month.

During the open beta you’ll have the chance to play as all three different factions with their own unique aesthetic, traits and abilities.

Despite having a handful of issues, For Honor is shaping up to be brutally unique experience with its own solo and multiplayer components.

Here’s what Games Editor Brett Phipps had to say in his recent preview:

“For Honor works best when it’s played on the smaller scale. The fewer people I had to fight the more I enjoyed it as I felt in control – duelling with a single opponent was intense and immense fun. Even the four-versus-four elimination battles can be brilliant when working as a team. However, Dominion can be a little too chaotic and, as things stand, the single player campaign has many problems.”

For Honor is scheduled to launch on February 14 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Happy Valentines Day!