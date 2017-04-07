For Honor is set to receive some big new changes in latest update

For Honor is set to receive a significant update next week that will feature balance changes, bug fixes and more, Ubisoft has announced.

Update 1.05 is already available on PC, and will be launching for PS4 and Xbox One in the coming week or so.

One of the more major changes is related to Revenge Mode. Going forward, Attack and Defense stats will no longer play a role in this mode. Ubisoft hopes this will remedy a number of balance issues between classes.

Other game modes have also been tweaked to enhance balance between players. For example, Boosts will no longer appear immediately after each round begins. You’ll now have to wait 20 seconds. You can find the full list of patch notes here.

Related: Dirt 4 Preview

For Honor’s last patch saw the River Fort map being re-introduced to the game. High Fort is still missing, and will return if everything goes well in the coming weeks.

Ubisoft recently came under scrutiny regarding For Honor’s microtransactions and the difficulty regarding unlocking items and cosmetics.

According to Ubisoft, they “never intended for players to unlock everything” in the medieval brawler.

Related: Best PS4 Games

Tom Orry had positive things to say about For Honor in his 8/10 review, praising its in-depth combat system and striking visuals.

“For Honor is a real surprise. In terms of gameplay mechanics it’s top-notch, visually it’s excellent, and there’s a decent if fairly formulaic campaign to play through. It’s in For Honor’s multifaceted multiplayer, however, where Ubisoft has has struck gold. Testing your combat knowledge against real players, either in one-on-one duels or in large conquest-style battles, is both thrilling and unique in the action genre.”

Watch: Mass Effect Andromeda Review

Looking forward to these changes? Let us know in the comments below.