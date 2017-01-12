For Honor closed beta kicking off later this month

The For Honor closed beta will take place between January 26 - 29, Ubisoft has announced.

Ubisoft confirmed the starting date with a grim and slightly depressing CG trailer, showcasing two factions coming together in battle after a long-winded piece of narration.

The upcoming closed beta also marks the beginning of War of the Factions, a meta, multiplatform clash taking place between the Vikings, Samurai and Knights. Players can choose their allegiance upon signing up for the closed beta.

Those who prove their worth during the War of the Factions will be given unique rewards and bonuses that will carry over to the main game.

Regardless of your allegiance, all beta players will be given the “Emblems of Old” which can then be applied to in-game weapons and armour.

Games Editor Brett Phipps quite enjoyed his time with For Honor, yet had reservations over the chaotic nature of some game modes. You can check out his hands-on preview here.

For Honor will launch on February 14 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. The perfect gift for Valentine’s Day.