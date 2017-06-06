For audiophiles, iOS 11 sounds amazing

Quite often the release of Apple’s iOS betas can be just as revealing as the keynote’s convened to announce the new software.

That’s certainly proven to be the case with iOS 11, with eagle-eyed developers spotting full playback support for FLAC lossless audio files.

Some of those with access to the first developer beta are reporting (via Reddit) the ability to play the high-resolution tracks directly from their iDevices.

One Redditor wrote (via 9to5Mac): “Yup. I’m as shocked as you are. Throw some FLACs in iCloud Drive or whatever and you can play them back directly on the device in Files. Tested on my 6S Plus on iOS 11 Beta 1.”

It’s not an entirely straightforward solution as yet.

It appears the new Files app for iOS 11 supports the Free Lossless Audio Codec, meaning the files can only be played through iCloud Drive.

However, it doesn’t yet seem that Apple is enabling the FLAC files to be imported into iTunes just yet.

The Redditor took this as an indication Apple might be working towards an iTunes revamp later this year that finally introduces support for the lossless format.

Perhaps an Apple Music HiFi could be on the way to tackle Tidal and Spotify’s toe-dipping in the same arena.

Would the ability to play lossless audio files push you in the direction of an iPhone and iOS 11? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.