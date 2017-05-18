Flying to the US? You’ll still be able to use your laptop… for now

Common sense has prevailed! There’ll be no laptop and tablet ban on flights from Europe to the United States.

Following talks between EU officials and the Trump administration, the prospect of barring the personal devices from commercial cabins is “off the table,” for now.

The ban, which is already in place on flights from certain areas of the middle east, had sparked fears of massive downturn in transatlantic travel, as businesses faced up to the prospect of lost work hours.

The airline industry had previously said the proposal would cost travellers over billion dollars in lost time.

In a joint statement, the EU and US promised further talks to discuss better information sharing, the AP reports.

Talks in Washington next week will “further assess shared risks and solutions for protecting airline passengers, whilst ensuring the smooth functioning of global air travel.”

The talks come in light of US intelligence indicating terrorist plots to use laptops to disguise explosives on commercial aircraft.

Trump got into trouble for sharing that same intelligence with the Russians during a White House meeting last week.

Due to the absence of internet connectivity more often than not, transatlantic flights can be super-productive. Aside from crappy movies, there's little else to do to pass the time than just get to work.

Let's hope the EU and US can stay on the same page here.

Would a laptop ban harm your ability to travel between Europe and the US? Share your thoughts below.