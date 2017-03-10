Turn your Sonos speakers into desk lamps as they charge

Flexson loves a bit of Sonos accessorising, and this may be the company's most ingenious product yet.

Offering the sort of tech convergence we haven't seen since the golden age of multipurpose iPod docks, the Flexson Illuminated Charging Stand is a... Well, the name kinda gives it away.

Yep, this is a charging station for your Sonos Play:1 wireless multiroom speakers that doubles as a dimmable desk lamp. It's available in white or black, to match whichever colour of speakers you've got, and has nifty touch-sensitive controls.

There's also a pair of USB sockets built in – one on either side of the stand's base – for charging bedside essentials such as a Kindle or your mobile while you bask in the lamp's glow and listen to sweet streamed music in your PJs.

The Flexson Illuminated Charging Stand will cost £49.99 direct from Flexson. We'll update with an on-sale date as soon as we know one.

Is this your dream Sonos partner or have you seen better? Let us know in the comments below.