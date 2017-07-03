Fitbit to launch Charge 3 and Blaze 2 fitness trackers in 2018

Fitbit is building Charge 3 and Blaze 2 fitness trackers that will likely launch in 2018, a new report by Bloomberg has revealed.

According to the report, Fitbit engineers are currently in the process of developing “sleeker versions” of the Charge 2 fitness band and Blaze fitness tracker.

The Charge 2 offers all-day activity tracking via its large screen, including sleep-tracking, breathing exercise, and multi sport automatic tracking. You can switch up the bands with different colours, too. The Blaze takes on more of a smartwatch format, throwing a colour screen into the mix.

As for what features and upgrades the pair of new trackers will be sporting, there’s little word from Fitbit – although that “sleeker” part hints at a possible slimmed-down design and potentially some brand new design surprises. We do know from the report, however, that the company is also planning to launch an upgrade on its Bluetooth weighing scale, Aria.

The Fitbit Charge is currently in its 2nd iteration

Fitbit has already defended a claim made in the same report that Fitbit employees have labelled its upcoming smartwatch a "sub-standard project the company should never have embarked on".

The report suggests that Fitbit’s smartwatch, tipped for an Autumn release date, has hit a few snags along the production line, including problems developing its dedicated app store. Fitbit issued a statement flatly denying the claims.

As for Fitbit’s new fitness tracking duo, we’ll keep an ear to ground for more news on features, launch dates and more.

What features are you hoping to see in Fitbit's new trackers? Let us know in the comments.