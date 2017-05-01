Revealed: Fitbit's plan to topple the Apple Watch spied in leaked photos

The first purported images of Fitbit’s delayed smartwatch and wireless headphones have appeared online.

Yahoo Finance published renders on Monday showing a retro design with an aluminum unibody surrounding a large, square, colour display.

According to the report it’ll boast 1,000 nits of brightness. which is similar to the Apple Watch Series 2. Like the market leader, it’ll also have built-in GPS, a heart-rate monitor and NFC for mobile payments.

Related: Fitbit Blaze review

One source says it’ll arrive in the autumn for $300.

“It was very retro-looking with the lines and stuff — definitely not sexy. Several employees who saw the design complained about it,” a source told Yahoo, which earlier this month brought word it had been delayed.

The Bluetooth earphones, reportedly going under the codename ‘Parkside,’ will be available in Nightfall Blue and Lunar Grey for $150, according to the report.

Fitbit’s so-called “full” smartwatch will follows on from 2016’s toe-dipping Fitbit Blaze effort, which has thus far failed to gain much traction.

It lacked built-in GPS, third-party notification support and water resistance, and only really earned praise for battery life, colour screen and reliable exercise tracking.

The firm’s efforts in the space have since been boosted by the acquisition of smartwatch pioneer Pebble, so we're expecting a much better effort this time around.

Do you think Fitbit's second smartwatch has a chance of toppling the Apple Watch? Share your thoughts in the comments below.