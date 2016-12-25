Fitbit Setup: How to set up your new Fitbit tracker this Xmas

New Year’s resolutions are imminent, and with Fitbit filling stockings the world over, it’s about time you set up that fitness tracker. Those extra roasties won’t work themselves off…

If you’ve got a brand new Fitbit activity tracker for Christmas, or you’re just hoping to dust off your long forgotten band, you’ll need to go through the Fitbit setup process. It’s not too difficult thankfully, but it can be tricky if you’re doing it for the first time.

Below we’ve outlined how to set up your Fitbit in as few steps as possible, for iOS and Android devices, PC, and Mac. We'll cover setup for the Fitbit Zip, Fitbit One, Fitbit Flex, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit Charge, Fitbit Alta, Fitbit Charge HR, Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Surge, and Fitbit Aria.

Set up Fitbit on Mobile

The good news is that the Fitbit app is compatible with more than 200 mobile devices, spanning across iOS, Android, and Windows 10. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Make sure you have a compatible device. You can check compatibility here.

2. Find the Fitbit app. If you’re using an iOS device, like an iPhone or iPad, then it’ll be in the App Store. If you’re using an Android device, like a Samsung Galaxy phone, then it’ll be in the Google Play Store. And if you’re using a Lumia phone or Surface tablet, it’ll be in the Windows Store for Windows 10 mobile devices. The only exception is that if you have a Fitbit Surge, you’ll need to scroll down to our Windows 10 Computers guide. After you’ve set that up, you can then sync to a mobile device.

3. Once you’ve found the app, install it. It’s completely free of charge.

4. When the installation is finished, open the app and tap ‘Join Fitbit’. This will guide you through the process of creating a Fitbit account. The app will also show you how to pair your tracker with your mobile device. This will allow the data from your tracker to be synced with your phone or tablet. Make sure your tracker is charged, or this won’t work.

5. A final note: The information you put into Fitbit is private, but you can change this in the ‘Privacy’ settings, so that your age, height, or weight can be shared with Fitbit friends. Only if you’re feeling brave, mind.

If that was simply too confusing, here’s a handy video to help you out:

Set up Fitbit on Windows 10 Computers

If you don’t have a mobile device, or you think smartphone syncing is just too mainstream, you can opt to track your Fitbit fitness stats using a Windows 10 computer instead.

1. First, you’ll need to get the app. Hit the Start icon and head into the Windows Store – this may be simply called ‘Store’.

2. Search for ‘Fitbit app’. If you’ve never downloaded an app from the Windows Store before, you may be prompted to create an account.

3. Download and install the app.

4. Open the app and you’ll be guided through a setup process, which involves creating a Fitbit account.

5. If your computer has Bluetooth, you can sync the tracker with your PC wirelessly. But if you don’t have Bluetooth (or it just isn’t working), try plugging the wireless sync dongle that came with your tracker into a USB port on your computer. The Fitbit Surge requires that this dongle is plugged in anyway, for instance. The only exception to all of this is the Fitbit Blaze – you’ll need to put the tracker into its charging cradle, and then plug the other end of the cable into a USB port on your computer.

Set up Fitbit on Windows 8.1 Computers

This is for the real hipsters. If you’re not using a smartphone, and you still haven’t made the jump to Windows 10, you can get by just fine with a Windows 8.1 PC. The process is a little trickier as it involves downloading a free software application called Fitbit Connect. But don’t worry; we’ll explain how to do that below.

1. First, insert the wireless sync dongle into a USB port on your computer. If you have a Fibit Blaze, you’ll notice you didn’t get a dongle. The only two workarounds for this are either (1) buying a dongle from the Fitbit Store, or (2) upgrading to Windows 10.

2. Head over to Fitbit’s UK setup website here.

3. Scroll down the page and hit the ‘Download’ button. You may need to select your operating system i.e. PC, rather than Mac.

4. Save the file, and then launch it by double clicking the icon – it should be called ‘FitbitConnect_Win.exe’.

5. If you launched the file, you’ll find the Fitbit Connect installer has opened. Click Continue to work your way through the installer.

6. Eventually you’ll be prompted to ‘Set up a New Fitbit Device’. Choose that option.

7. Follow the instructions, which will guide you through creating a new account and syncing your tracker.

If none of that made any sense, try this helpful video instead:

Set up Fitbit on Mac

Finally, the humble Mac. The Mac setup process is similar to the Windows 8.1 setup process, insofar as you’ll need to download the Fitbit Connect software. Never fear however, because it’s free, and easy enough to acquire.

1. First, head to the Fitbit UK setup page here.

2. Scroll down the page and hit the ‘Download’ button. You may need to select your operating system i.e. Mac, not PC.

3. A .dmg file called ‘FitbitConnect_mac_DATE_VERSION.dmg’ should download. Open it once the download is completed.

4. Two options will appear. Choose ‘Install Fitbit Connect.kg'.

5. In the ‘Install Fitbit Connect’ window that appears, hit Continue to progress through the installer.

6. Eventually you’ll be prompted to ‘Set up a New Fitbit Device’ – choose this option.

7. Follow the instructions, which will guide you through creating a new Fitbit account and connecting your tracker.

8. If your Mac has Bluetooth, setup will continue wirelessly. If not, you’ll need to plug in the wireless sync dongle that came in the box with your tracker. Unfortunately, the Fitbit Blaze doesn’t come with a dongle, so you may need to purchase one on the Fitbit store.

If you have any problems or you think we’ve missed out a vital piece of information, let us know in the comments and we’ll do our best to help you out. Also be aware that although the information in this article was correct at the time of writing, the setup process may change in the future.

