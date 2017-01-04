First Nintendo Switch accessories break cover months before the console launches

So far CES 2017 has yielded a load of impressive TVs, some new phones, and even a super-fast electric car from Faraday Future.

But today we've got some gaming-related products from Snakebyte, which has been showing off a range of accessories for the upcoming Nintendo Switch at the event in Vegas.

That makes the company the first to announce an accessory line for Nintendo's console, which isn't expected to launch until March.

The Switch combines the best elements of the handheld and home console experience, and can be played anywhere using the detachable screen and controllers.

However, if you thought the Snakebyte accessories were going to provide some new details about the Switch, you're out of luck.

The first is a pair of foldable headphones that feature 40mm drivers for “crisp, clear gaming audio,” and which are clearly designed to be used when you're using the Switch on the go.

Along with the headphones, Snakebyte is offering a starter kit for the console which comes with a range of accessories included, such as a carrying case for the tablet portion of the Switch, a cleaning cloth, screen protector, cartridge cases, control stick caps, and stereo earbuds.

There's no word on pricing or a release date for the accessories at this point, but with the Switch set to debut in March 2017, we're expecting to see them arrive around the same time.

Nintendo is gearing up for an event in Tokyo on January 12, where we're sure to learn a lot more about the Switch and possibly some of the company's own accessories.

The event should also provide us with details of an exact release date, as well as launch titles and pricing information, so stay tuned for the latest.

