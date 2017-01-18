Fire Emblem Nintendo Direct – Where and how to watch it

Nintendo’s latest Direct will take place later today, and it’s focusing exclusively on the Fire Emblem series.

The presentation will begin at 5pm ET / 10pm GMT later today, with a running time yet to be confirmed.

During last week’s Nintendo Switch Presentation the company announced Fire Emblem Warriors, an all new title from the developers of Dynasty Warriors coming to the new console.

It’s entirely possible that we’ll be shown more of this new project alongside a potential release date, as little was revealed last week.

The presentation can be viewed through Nintendo’s official Twitch Channel as well as YouTube.

While it may be a long shot, we’d love to see Fire Emblem Fates re-released on Switch with enhanced visuals and additional content. It would also give Nintendo the chance to compile all three editions previously released on Nintendo 3DS into one brilliant package.

We’ll be sure to report on all news and announcements from the Direct as they drop, so keep it locked to Trusted Reviews.