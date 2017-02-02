Fire Emblem Heroes now available for Android and iOS devices

Nintendo’s next mobile title is out now, bringing Fire Emblem to your smartphone for the very first time.

Fire Emblem Heroes translates the charming characters and challenging turn-based battles of the beloved S-RPG franchise with great effect.

You play as a Summoner with the ability to call upon a slew of iconic Fire Emblem heroes from worlds that span the entire series.

The large-scale battles each entry is renown for have been transformed into skirmishes that fit perfectly on your phone screen, letting you order troops and enlist heroes wherever you might be.

Players can choose to engage in the comprehensive story mode or tackle other options in a bid to strengthen their army and recruit more memorable heroes.

Nintendo has confirmed it plans to support the game in the coming weeks and months with extensive content updates, too.

You can download Fire Emblem Heroes right now. Be warned, the servers are currently taking a beating.