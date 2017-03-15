Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia release date confirmed

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia is coming to Nintendo 3DS on May 19 in Europe, Nintendo has confirmed.

Acting as an all new entry in the popular SRPG series, Fire Emblem Echoes will follow the characters of Alm and Celica in a unique, intertwining tale.

“In Valentia, battle is waged in the traditions of elder Fire Emblem games, when the rules of battle were simpler, yet the challenge formidable as ever. To stop the war and unify the continent, you’ll have to balance the needs of an army of soldiers with unique stats.”

“Master iconic Fire Emblem character classes, such as Mage, Paladin and Archer as you bring strategic skills to bear in the challenging grid-based battle system. When you encounter a dungeon on the world map, explore every corner in action-adventure style. You never know what secrets you may unearth.”

Related: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games

Coming exclusively to Nintendo’s 3DS family of systems, Echoe will be the first entry in the series since Fire Emblem Heroes, the mobile-exclusive effort from earlier this year.

Echoes will also launch alongside two new Amiibo figurines of the game’s protagonists: Alm and Celica. These will offer the usual in-game benefits Nintendo’s popular toys are renown for.

Fire Emblem Warriors is currently in development for Nintendo Switch and New 3DS, but we’ve yet to see much beyond a small snippet of gameplay.

Watch: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Review

Are you a big Fire Emblem fan? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Nintendo UK