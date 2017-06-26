Finding a SNES Classic might be easier, but they won’t be around forever

Nintendo delighted retro gaming fans on Monday, by announcing the rumored SNES Classic Mini is real and will be arriving on 29th September.

If, after the initial wave of excitement wore off, you immediately began panicking over the potential scramble to get one, following the shortages of last year’s the NES Classic model, then trust us, you weren’t alone.

Thankfully, Nintendo has moved to assuage those concerns by claiming there’ll be “significantly more” SNES consoles available than there were for the 8-bit system.

However, it’s not clear if the console will still be available after 2017 is over. It sounds like the firm is planning an even more limited run than the NES Classic.

The statement to The Verge reads: “At the this time we have nothing to announce regarding any possible shipments beyond this year.”

Nintendo discontinued the NES Classic in April this year, having sold 2.3 million units, as it sought to focus on the Nintendo Switch and the 3DS/2DS lines.

The statement concludes: “Our long-term efforts are focused on delivering great games for the Nintendo Switch system and continuing to build momentum for that platform, as well as serving the more than 63 million owners of Nintendo 3DS family systems. We are offering Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition in special recognition of the fans who show tremendous interest our classic content.”

The console was briefly available to pre-order from Amazon UK on Monday evening, but it is now listed as unavailable.

It was priced was £79.99, which seems to suggest the UK price will mirror the $79.99 price tag announced by Nintendo of America earlier today.

Will you be grabbing a SNES Classic? Which title are you most looking forward to reliving? Share your thoughts in the comments below.