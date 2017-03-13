Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Collector’s Edition doesn’t come cheap

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Collector’s Edition has been revealed, weighing in at £184.99 in the UK.

The upcoming remaster’s limited bundle is exclusive to the Square Enix Online Store, compiling a bunch of exclusive goodies hardcore fans will no doubt want to snap up.

Along with the game inside a snazzy looking steelbook, you’ll also get the soundtrack and the following items:

Final Fantasy XII: Zodiac Age Steelbook

Game and Sountrack CD

Exclusive Judge Magisters Bust Set

Exclusive Six Card Art Set

Final Fantasy XV had a similarly pricey limited edition upon its release, providing passionate fans with an exclusive figure alongside the usual assortment of goodies.

Related: Persona 5 Preview

Having originally launched for the PS2 back in March 2006, Final Fantasy XII: Zodiac Age is a high-definition remake of the Japanese only International Zodiac Job System release.

The upcoming release will feature trophy support, enhanced visuals and a re-recorded orchestral soundtrack on PS4.

Watch: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Review

Fan of the original game? Let us know in the comments below.