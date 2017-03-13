Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Collector’s Edition doesn’t come cheap

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Collector’s Edition has been revealed, weighing in at £184.99 in the UK.
The upcoming remaster’s limited bundle is exclusive to the Square Enix Online Store, compiling a bunch of exclusive goodies hardcore fans will no doubt want to snap up.
Along with the game inside a snazzy looking steelbook, you’ll also get the soundtrack and the following items:
- Final Fantasy XII: Zodiac Age Steelbook
- Game and Sountrack CD
- Exclusive Judge Magisters Bust Set
- Exclusive Six Card Art Set
Final Fantasy XV had a similarly pricey limited edition upon its release, providing passionate fans with an exclusive figure alongside the usual assortment of goodies.
Having originally launched for the PS2 back in March 2006, Final Fantasy XII: Zodiac Age is a high-definition remake of the Japanese only International Zodiac Job System release.
The upcoming release will feature trophy support, enhanced visuals and a re-recorded orchestral soundtrack on PS4.
Fan of the original game? Let us know in the comments below.