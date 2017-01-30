Final Fantasy 7 Remake – All the latest news

Final Fantasy VII changed the gaming landscape in 1997, and is still regarded by many as the greatest ever JRPG. It was revolutionary, introducing the genre to millions of new fans with its fascinating characters and unique setting.

After two decades Square Enix has finally decided to do a remake, and to be honest is still taking it sweet time about it. The concept of a remaster has been teased ever since a short tech demo debuted on PS3, and now, it's finally becoming a reality.

Development is just getting started

Game Director Tetsuya Nomura said in a recent interview with Famitsu (via Gematsu) that both Final Fantasy VII Remake and Kingdom Hearts 3 both "still have a way to go" in development.

"While I can't make a sweeping statement because the development process is different from what we've done so far, there are still worlds untouched. Production is progressing on unannounced worlds, in a state that we cannot show them off. In terms of the state of development, there is still some way to go.”

Nomura added that he hopes to show off both games at an industry event in 2017, so we may see them crop up at E3 2017 or Tokyo Games Show later this year.

TrustedReviews has compiled all the news, information and trailers you need for Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

What is Final Fantasy 7 Remake?

Developed by Square Enix, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a complete reconstruction of the original game that maintains the iconic narrative, characters and locations fans will know and love.

You play as Cloud Strife, a mercenary who finds himself working for AVALANCHE, a terrorist group with plans to save the planet from Shinra, an evil corporation ruling over millions in the dystopian city of Midgar.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake release date – When is it coming out?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be told across three separate games, which will, presumably, have their own individual release dates.

“It will essentially be a full scale game for each part of the multi-part series. In 13, each instalment told the story from a different angle. It was kind of like approaching an unknown territory in a sense,” Kitase told Game Informer.

Square Enix is yet to confirm whether each part will be a full-priced affair, or will follow a digital episode structure similar to something like Telltale.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Story – What’s it about?

The narrative, characters and locations from Final Fantasy 7 are instantly iconic, propelled into the zeitgeist of any gamer growing up in the 1990s. With that being said, Square Enix is under a lot of pressure to deliver an experience that feels both faithful and unique to the source material.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is intended as a direct retelling of the 1997 original, albeit with a few caveats to accommodate modern generation standards. It is still unclear whether or not all the locations and characters from the original game will make an appearance. Specific plot elements are also expected to be altered in some way to be more relatable for modern gamers.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Gameplay – How does it play?

Completely reworking something as instantly recognisable as Final Fantasy 7 is a risky proposition, but one Square Enix is more than willing to tackle. FF7 Remake is making some major changes to the established battle system, introducing a formula more akin to Kingdom Hearts or Devil May Cry than anything else.

The turn-based battles that enthralled us in back in our childhood bedrooms are no more, replaced by a more actively dynamic experience. Combat and exploration now take place in real-time, much like Final Fantasy 15, so it’s safe assume that battle transitions have been removed entirely. Cloud and friends will now explore a world populated by enemies as opposed to traversing a separate world map.

Considering the experience is to be split across multiple games, it may or may not be open world. Exploration will no doubt play a part, but we may be restricted to locations contextually important to the story as opposed to the open-ended nature of the original. Hopefully this isn’t the case, but as it stands, it's far too early to tell.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailers – How does it look?

Square Enix has given us a few brief yet exciting glimpses at the long-awaited remake since its reveal at E3 2015, and we’ve gathered all of them below.

E3 2015 reveal trailer:

Playstation Experience 2015 trailer:

Each of these trailers are taken from very beginning of the game, giving us the impression that development is still in the early stages. That being said its wonderful to see such beloved characters remastered in HD alongside a remastered rendition of the orchestral score. The battle system is shaping up pretty nicely, too.

