Final Fantasy 15 update makes some nice improvements on PS4 Pro

The latest free update for Final Fantasy 15 is here, and it’s set to add some “additional features” for PS4 Pro owners.

Coming to PS4 and Xbox One on April 27, the upcoming patch will ensure the game is optimised for a “stable framerate” and “comfortable play” on Sony’s upgraded console.

Related: Best RPG Games

Nova Crystalis (via NeoGAF) also has some additional details on the forthcoming update. Players can now magnify subtitles and adjust screen size mid-game.

"Additionally, subtitles and menu screen size can now be magnified. Timed quests will also start up again, along with a ranking system. Extravagant weapons can be obtained from them. Furthermore, a new sticker has been added for Regalia customization, along with new music for the music player."

Final Fantasy 15 launched back in November 2016 and has since sold upwards of 6 million copies worldwide. Earning 8/10 in our review, we described it as “the best single-player Final Fantasy in a decade.” Support for PS4 Pro arrived in February, and it’s great to see Square Enix continuing to add improvements to an already visually stunning game.

Watch: E3 2017 Predictions

Are you still playing Final Fantasy 15? Let us know in the comments below.