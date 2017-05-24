Final Fantasy 15 survey hints at future content updates

Square Enix has released a new survey for Final Fantasy 15 asking fans what they would like to see from the game moving forward.

First released for PS4 and Xbox One in November 2016, the latest entry in the iconic JRPG series has received frequent improvements and content updates.

The new survey is accessible in the game itself as part of a new downloadable update. Players are able to choose one potential feature from a list, with the most popular option being sent to developers for consideration.

Some of the more interesting suggestions include several new playable characters such as Princess Lunafreya, Cor, Iris and Gentiana. A hard mode and new magical abilities also make an appearance.

Final Fantasy 15 has improved in some unique ways since launching several months ago, proving Square Enix is taking fan feedback on-board to craft a better, and more enjoyable game.

Significant changes to Chapter 13 and the introduction of live-quests have kept players coming back, and this survey is a sign of more to come in the future.

Are you still playing Final Fantasy 15? Let us know in the comments