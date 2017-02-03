Final Fantasy 15’s worst chapter is finally being updated

Square Enix has confirmed that Final Fantasy 15’s thirteenth chapter will be receiving a substantial update on March 28.

Game director Hajime Tabata announced the news during the latest Active Time Report Stream (via Gematsu).

Chapter 13 has garnered a notorious reputation in recent months thanks to its overly linear structure and complete disregard of major narrative elements.

Square Enix announced it would improve this section of the game shortly after its release in November 2016.

Despite the almost universally negative reception, Tabata insists that this section of the game wasn’t rushed in development.

“The direction of chapter 13's content was a deliberate decision made by the development team," Tabata explained. "That said, the amount of stress inflicted on the player while running through this chapter was greater than we had anticipated. We believe resolving this issue will naturally lead to a better gameplay experience."

Whatever the case, it’s nice to see the development team eagerly addressing fan concerns so immediately after release.

The long-awaited update to chapter 13 will launch alongside the first of four episodic adventures featuring Final Fantasy 15’s main characters.

Known as Episode Gladio, it is described as "an original episode that unfolds from the perspective of Gladio, who was not playable in the main story of Final Fantasy XV."

Finally, Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy 15 will receive an update on February 21 that will enable 60fps support on PS4 Pro. It will also add new quests and increase the current level cap to 120.

Are you waiting on these much-needed updates? Let us know in the comments.