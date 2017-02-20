Final Fantasy 15 receives PS4 Pro support in new patch

The latest update for Final Fantasy 15 on PS4 brings an optional 60FPS mode to PS4 Pro alongside timed quests and other additional features.

Dropping a day before its expected February 21 release, update 1.05 could be the big change PS4 Pro owners have been waiting for.

‘Lite Mode’ is compatible with PS4 Pro and allows the popular JRPG to reach a maximum of 60FPS. Keep in mind that this isn’t a rock solid target, and actual performance will likely fluctuate.

We’ve yet to try out the new version ourselves, but here’s hoping it improves upon the original game's somewhat rocky experience.

In addition to PS4 Pro support, the new update introduces timed quests and a portable media player while riding a Chocobo. The latter even includes two songs from the upcoming action-adventure NieR Automata. You can thank Gematsu for that tidbit of info.

Today we also see the launch of Final Fantasy 15’s Booster Pack+ DLC. The content pack includes three unique items that help the player in combat and side-activities.

This is planned as the first of many content updates for Final Fantasy 15. Square Enix has plans to add new story details and overhaul the controversial Chapter 13 later next month alongside new standalone episodes for each of the four main characters.

