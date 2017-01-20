Final Fantasy 15 is holding a Moogle Chocobo Carnival next week

Square Enix has announced the first post-launch DLC event for Final Fantasy 15, and it’s ridiculously cute.

If you still haven’t had enough of Final Fantasy 15 you might want to check out the Moogle Chocobo Carnival when it launches next week.

The limited-time event is available for all players, although, those who own the game’s Season Pass will gain access to some exclusive content.

Players will find the event in the City of Altissia from 1am GMT on January 24. You can click here to check out your local time.

The event transforms Altissia into a beautiful theme park filled with colourful decorations and dozens of attractions.

Noctis will be able to purchase unique clothes, partake in carnival games and even pose with life-sized moogles and chocobos.

It’s all a bit silly, but seems to capture the spirit of Final Fantasy brilliantly. We’ll be jumping in to bag ourselves a few goodies next week.

How about you? Let us know in the comments below.