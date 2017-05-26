FIFA for Nintendo Switch and FIFA 18 listed as separate games

A press release for EA Play, a fan event taking place during E3 2017, lists "EA SPORTS FIFA on the Nintendo Switch" and "FIFA 18" as separate titles, suggesting the Switch version will be different in some way from the main version.

FIFA for Nintendo Switch was announced in January when Executive Vice President of EA, Patrick Söderlund, took to the stage at the Nintendo Switch presentation.

During his appearance, he claimed that "EA Sports' FIFA on Nintendo Switch will be the most immersive, social, and authentic sports game ever created for Nintendo players.”

It was a welcome announcement, but the wording of certain listings following the reveal hinted that FIFA 18 and FIFA for Switch would be two different games.

Naturally, many began to speculate that the Switch game would be a pared-down version of the title, which would appear as simply "FIFA 18" on other platforms.

That prompted EA to attempt to end speculation that FIFA for Switch would be a lesser game by stating: ‘It will be FIFA 18’.

However, this recent report has added further fuel to the rumour that the Switch version of FIFA will not be the same game that's set to become available on all other platforms.

The Switch controversy brings echoes of the series’ performance on the PlayStation Vita handheld, where iterations on that system were re-skinned versions of the game which didn't bring the same new features present on other platforms.

At this point it remains unclear just what EA and Nintendo's plans are, but the double listing certainly doesn't bode well for those hoping to see a full version of FIFA 18 on the latter's hybrid console.

E3 is set to get underway on June 13 in Los Angeles, and we're expecting everything to become much clearer then, so stay tuned.

Will you be picking up the Switch version of FIFA? Let us know in the comments.