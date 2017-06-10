FIFA 18 vs PES 2018: What's new?

EA Sports has just unveiled the first details about FIFA 18, with a focus on improved animations and even slicker visuals. But, as usual, it’s not the only football game coming out this year. PES 2018 is also being shown at E3 2017 though as of yet we don’t have many details about what will improved.

FIFA 18 vs PES 2018 – Graphics

FIFA 17 saw the switch to the Frostbite engine, and it took the game to the next level when it came to graphics. But FIFA 18 turns things up a notch, and a few tweaks have made all the difference. The crowd is no-longer a regimented heard, but a collection of people that all react differently and this really helps the atmosphere in the stadium.

There’s a new lighting system and improved shadows, both of which give more realism to the game, but some players do still feel a bit dead behind the eyes.

PES 2017 had excellent player faces and details, but lacked much stadium atmosphere and had a poor general UI. It’ll be interesting to see if it again focuses on a few key players, stadiums and teams rather than giving it a bigger overhaul.

FIFA 18 vs PES 2018 – Licenses

Even though we don’t have any concrete details from Konami about PES 2018 yet, this section is rather easy to call. As has been the case in previous years, we’d thoroughly expect FIFA to lead the way in licensed teams.

You can expect to have all the biggest leagues and teams playable in FIFA 18, including the Premier League and La Liga, along with likenesses for all the players. We’ve already seen FIFA is focusing big on Cristiano Ronaldo, going as far as motion-capturing him into the game, and during our hands-on we were told there is a big focus on getting players as accurate as possible, even down to their individual running styles.

PES on the other hand has always struggled with licenses, which may or may not be a dealbreaker for you. From the PES 2018 teaser trailer we can see that once again it will focus on Barcelona so expect to see the Nou Camp along with players like Neymar, Messi and Suarez recreated almost photorealistically.

PES 2018 will also likely benefit from having the exclusive license to the UEFA Champions and Europa League.

FIFA 18 vs PES 2018 – Modes

The biggest new mode we saw in FIFA 2017 was the addition of a single-player campaign, something unheard of in a football game. The Journey, which focused on up-and-coming wonderkid Alex Hunter, was a success and it’s no surprise to see it making a return this year. The Journey: Hunter’s Return adds in a range of customisability options, a deeper story with more reliance on your decisions and the ability to leave England and play for a variety of teams.

We haven’t heard a lot about the other game modes that are coming in FIFA 18, but we know Ultimate Team is making a comeback and of course expect to see the usual array of career and tournament options.

As PES 2018 hasn’t had its official announcement and feature showcase yet, we’re a bit in the dark over what exactly will be new. Will it follow FIFA and add in a single-player campaign? That’s probably unlikely at this stage but we do think it’s likely they’ll be significant updates to myClub, Master League and the career mode.

FIFA 18 vs PES 2018 – Online

The only online mode that EA Sports has detailed so far is Ultimate Team, and even specifics are scarce on that at the minute. We do know that Ultimate Team is coming back and the previously Xbox exclusive player legends will now be available on PS4 and PC.

We had big complaints about online play in PES 2017, notably due to its unreliable servers and constant lag, so that would be our number one request for the 2018 version.

FIFA 18 vs PES 2018 – Gameplay

Improved gameplay is a big focus in FIFA 18, and during our short time with the pre-release version of the game it was easy to notice the improvements.

A new animation and motion system makes skills and movements much smoother, while dribbling is more fun. Crossing is less floaty, and new ‘Wonder Goals’ add some extra glamour to those special finishes.

FIFA 18 feels a much more rounded and enjoyable experience, and certain aspects like the dribbling feel influenced by the free movement in recent PES titles.

PES 2018 is likely to continue the focus on gameplay that Konami has pushed recently, and we’d expect it to still be the choice for pure football-sim enthusiasts.

Early impressions

Considering we know almost nothing about PES 2018 yet and quite a lot about FIFA 18, this vs might seem oddly one sided so far. But FIFA 18 has taken a number of strides forward and it’s going to tough for PES to catch up. We’ll update this article once PES 2018 has been detailed and we’ll then have a better view of how the two games compare.

Both PES 2018 and FIFA 18 will be out in the autumn, on a range of consoles. Features will likely alter depending on the platform, though.

