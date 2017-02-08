FIFA 18 has been confirmed for Nintendo Switch

Electronic Arts has confirmed that the FIFA title in development for Nintendo Switch is indeed a version of FIFA 18.

Speaking to Gamereactor, Chief Operating Officer Peter Moore told the outlet, "We are custom-building a FIFA version for the Nintendo Switch. It will be FIFA 18, and it will obviously be later this year when FIFA 18 comes out."

Following the announcement of FIFA for Switch rumours were abound that it would be based on the PS3 and 360 versions of the title as opposed to newer technology.

It is still unclear whether FIFA 18 for Switch will match its competitors, with Peter Moore reiterating that it will be “a custom-built version for the Nintendo Switch from the FIFA development team in Vancouver."

Electronic Arts recently announced The Journey Season 2 for FIFA 18, signalling the return of last year’s surprisingly engaging solo campaign.

The second season will introduce new characters and storylines as the player builds a career from the bottom of the barrel straight to the FA Cup.

FIFA 18 is due to release later this year for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC and Nintendo Switch.