FIFA 17 is free to play on Xbox One this weekend

You can download and play FIFA 17 for absolutely free on Xbox One this weekend.

Electronic Art’s latest and greatest football sim is downloadable for everyone with an active Xbox Live Gold membership as part of the Free Days Program.

Available now until 07:59 BST on June 6, all progress gained throughout the free trial will carry over to the full experience.

If you happen to catch the football bug this weekend, both FIFA 17’s Standard and Deluxe editions are available for a reduced price right now.

Max Parker scored FIFA 17 an impressive 8/10 in his review last year, describing it as a “another strong entry in the iconic series.”

“The hyper-realistic graphics are great, with facial expressions finally helping players look more than mannequins. The story mode is fun, if slightly cliched, and you can simply ignore it if it’s not for you, while Ultimate Team is still as addictive as ever.”

Will you be downloading it this weekend, or are you waiting until FIFA 18 comes around? Let us know in the comments.