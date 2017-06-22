Fifa 17 for Xbox One is now down to just £7.49

Still not picked up Fifa 17? Well here’s some good news for Xbox One owners on the hunt for a cheap deal.

Online retailer CDKeys is selling Fifa 17 for a bargain price of just £7.49, which is far lower than any other retailer is offering the game for.

CDKeys lists the original recommended retail price at £49.99, which is £42.50 higher than the new price. Admittedly most retailers are actually selling the game for between £22 and £46, but this is still a ruddy good deal.

Buy Now: Fifa 17 (Xbox One) at CDKeys for £7.49

Fifa 17 was released back in September 2016, and was notable for being the first Fifa game in the series to use the Frostbite game engine.

New features in the game include new attacking techniques and a physical player overhaul.

We gave Fifa 17 a very respectable 4/5 score in our review, giving particular praise to the game’s stunning lighting and presentation and the improved animations.

Here’s our review verdict from the time of the game’s launch:

"FIFA 17 is another strong entry in the iconic series, and one that looks to lay the groundwork for future titles by switching to a new engine. The hyper-realistic graphics are great, with facial expressions finally helping players look more than mannequins."

"The story mode is fun, if slightly cliched, and you can simply ignore it if it’s not for you, while Ultimate Team is still as addictive as ever."

"The slow-paced gameplay and numerous button combinations might irk some people, but get used to it and it’s thoroughly rewarding."

Have you spotted any great gaming deals recently? let us know in the comments.