FIFA 17 and Dragon Age Origins now on EA Access

FIFA 17 and Dragon Age: Origins are available now on EA's monthly subscription service.

They’re also on Origin Access, the PC equivalent of the monthly service that offers a selection of free games and discounts on EA published titles.

Launching last September for almost every single platform under the sun, FIFA 17 received a very warm reception from our resident footie fanatic Max Parker.

“FIFA 17 is another strong entry in the iconic series, and one that looks to lay the groundwork for future titles by switching to a new engine. The hyper-realistic graphics are great, with facial expressions finally helping players look more than mannequins.”

EA and Origin Access will cost you £3.99 a month, or you can grab a free trial period as a first-time user. It’s the perfect way to get your football fill before FIFA 18 rolls around later this year.

First released for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC way back in November 2009, Dragon Age: Origins remains an expansively ambitious RPG well worth revisiting. Alternatively, Dragon Age: Inquisition is also on the service.

What are your thoughts on FIFA 17? Let us know in the comments.