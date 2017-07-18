Fender's new Bluetooth speakers look just like tiny guitar amps

Legendary music company Fender has just announced its first pair of Bluetooth speakers, the portable Newport and larger Monterey.

Sure, Fender is best known for its guitars and amps, but the US company also makes a range of earphones and has now rocked into the Bluetooth speaker party.

The smaller of these new speakers, the Fender Newport, is a portable model boasting up to 12 hours of battery life, a 3.5mm aux input, a USB socket for charging your mobile devices, and aptX support for CD-quality streaming.

An impressive 30W of amplification powers the Newport's two full-range drivers and one tweeter, yet the speaker's still small enough to sling in a backpack or suitcase, at just 13x18x7.5cm and weighing in at 1.5kg.

The mains-powered Monterey is even more ampy in its styling, like a proper little classic Fender guitar amp. Behind that distinctive '68 Custom grille cloth and iconic logo are a pair of 5-inch woofers and two 1-inch tweeters, driven by a whopping 120W of power. In addition to Bluetooth aptX, the Monterey has a 3.5mm aux input and RCA phono sockets, so you're covered for connecting just about anything.

Both models feature retro twiddly knobs for volume, bass and treble, so you get a little EQ adjustment without having to fiddle around with a companion app.

The Fender Newport costs £189 and the Fender Monterey £299. Both are available to buy now.

